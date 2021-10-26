Capital International Investors Buys 1,265,636 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.09% of Darden Restaurants worth $1,741,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,921,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 88,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,447,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 22,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $3,325,100.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,861 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.91. 974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.77. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.34 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

