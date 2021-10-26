Capital International Investors Grows Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,071,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,583,000 after acquiring an additional 445,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,204,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,860,000 after acquiring an additional 164,907 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,011,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,052,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $117.40 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.98.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.