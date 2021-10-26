Capital International Investors Lowers Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,642,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 695,250 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 5.00% of KLA worth $2,477,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.05.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA stock opened at $346.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $190.21 and a 52 week high of $374.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

