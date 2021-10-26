Capital International Investors Purchases 276,648 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital International Investors increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 276,648 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.59% of Caterpillar worth $1,900,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.31.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.70.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

