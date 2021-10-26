Capital International Investors Purchases 658,562 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,562 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital International Investors owned 4.25% of Crown Castle International worth $3,583,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,394 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

NYSE:CCI opened at $178.63 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

