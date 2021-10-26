Capreit (TSE:CAR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Capreit (TSE:CAR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Capreit has a twelve month low of C$20.71 and a twelve month high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$2.04. The firm had revenue of C$228.86 million for the quarter.

