Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Capstead Mortgage worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 142.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 437,465 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 423,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 33,474 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 35,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CMO opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 21.42, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The company has a market cap of $629.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 74.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

