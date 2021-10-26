Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at National Bankshares

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.09.

CS opened at C$5.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.54 and a 12-month high of C$6.64.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$257.29 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Capstone Mining will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total transaction of C$1,644,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,038,470.25. Also, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 135,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$718,396.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 444,947 shares in the company, valued at C$2,367,118.04. Insiders have sold 1,137,290 shares of company stock worth $6,179,613 over the last ninety days.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

