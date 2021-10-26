CargoX (CXO) Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. CargoX has a total market cap of $43.96 million and $235,643.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CargoX has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00051160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.10 or 0.00219928 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00104824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

