Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has $24.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CCL. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

