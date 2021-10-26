Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CUK opened at $20.24 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 74.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 45.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 187.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 439,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 286,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.2% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 8,869,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371,730 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.