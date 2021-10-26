Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.14% of Carnival Co. & worth $805,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,844,000 after purchasing an additional 870,469 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,923,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,681,000 after purchasing an additional 526,435 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

