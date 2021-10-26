Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

TAST opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.72.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $424.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.94 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.