Cartesi One Day Trading Volume Hits $263.10 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001268 BTC on popular exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $307.03 million and approximately $263.10 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00069966 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00080469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00102538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,228.87 or 1.00380287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,200.24 or 0.06668175 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00021543 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,277,693 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

