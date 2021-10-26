Caxton Associates LP Boosts Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:JEF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

