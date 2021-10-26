Caxton Associates LP Invests $3.07 Million in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000. Equinor ASA makes up 0.3% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQNR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.81. 97,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,017. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a PE ratio of -122.13, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC set a $19.76 target price on Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

