Caxton Associates LP Makes New $836,000 Investment in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 17.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Endava by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Endava by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Endava by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.89.

NYSE DAVA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 148.20, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.26. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $155.75.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

