CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Shares Up 0.1%

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. 1,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 million, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24.

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter.

CCA Industries Inc engages in trading products in multiple health-and-beauty aids, over the counter drug and remedies, and cosmeceutical categories. Its products include Plus+White toothpastes and teeth whiteners, Bikini Zone medicated topical and shave gels, Nutra Nail nail care, Scar Zone scar treatment products, Sudden Change anti-aging skin care products, Hair Off hair removal and depilatory products, and Solar Sense sun protection products.

