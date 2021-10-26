Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 283 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,316. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.21. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

