Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,775,000 after acquiring an additional 252,618 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,782,000 after acquiring an additional 51,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after acquiring an additional 369,295 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.93. 9,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,020. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $109.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.43.

