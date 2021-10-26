Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $17,054,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,426,083 shares of company stock valued at $867,082,128 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $4.87 on Tuesday, reaching $323.82. The company had a trading volume of 750,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,719,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.26 and its 200 day moving average is $340.28. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.19.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

