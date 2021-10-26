Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.56. The stock had a trading volume of 29,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,428. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $164.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

