Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAT) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned about 13.95% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of GOAT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.95. 679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.