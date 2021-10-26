Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. FMR LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $283,696,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after acquiring an additional 406,368 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after acquiring an additional 380,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.03.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,254. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $106.85 and a one year high of $217.60. The stock has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

