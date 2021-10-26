Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.37. 24,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,750. Celestica has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

