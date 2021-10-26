Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Centene by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.39. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,249. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

