Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

CVCY opened at $21.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.87. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 203,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,326,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

