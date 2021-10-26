Central Valley Community Bancorp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $21.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.87. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $23.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 203,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

