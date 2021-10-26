Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX:CAF) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX:CAF) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About Centrepoint Alliance

Centrepoint Alliance Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the financial services industry in Australia. It operates through Licensee and Advice Services, and Fund Management and Administration segments. The Licensee and Advice Services segment offers license services to financial advisers and their clients, as well as mortgage broking services.

