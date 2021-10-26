ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) is Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,523,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,931 shares during the quarter. ChampionX makes up approximately 2.9% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $90,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,834,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,353,000 after purchasing an additional 292,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after purchasing an additional 403,614 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,928,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ChampionX by 158.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117,726 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ChampionX by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,236,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,958,000 after purchasing an additional 254,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.24 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.41.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

