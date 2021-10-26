Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 63,651 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,183,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $222,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in General Dynamics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after acquiring an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,363,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,525,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,262,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after buying an additional 39,081 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD opened at $207.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $210.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.45.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

