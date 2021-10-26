Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 15,757 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 356,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $201,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,586 shares of company stock worth $48,393,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $661.34 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $669.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.46.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

