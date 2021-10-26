Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,612,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $238,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,104,000 after buying an additional 678,137 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 535,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,495 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.1% during the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth approximately $6,511,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.