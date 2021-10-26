Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 49,217 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,624,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,217 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Aflac worth $194,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

