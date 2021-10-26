Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,832,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,114 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Marathon Petroleum worth $231,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $3,358,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $22,027,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPC opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $68.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

