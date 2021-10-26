Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,697 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 757,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $186,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $434,441.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,215,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,653.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,979 shares in the company, valued at $26,758,433.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,410 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,393. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

RMD opened at $267.98 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.70 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.31 and a 200-day moving average of $243.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 82.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

