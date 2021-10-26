Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 881,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,299 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up 1.0% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $635,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,948,000 after buying an additional 34,339 shares in the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $31,022,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $1,915,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after buying an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $105,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $730.52. 1,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,013. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $764.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $717.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $818.29.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

