Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $122.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $75,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

