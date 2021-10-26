Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,397 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $113.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $114.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.10. The stock has a market cap of $220.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

