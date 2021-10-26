China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Shares of LFC opened at $9.08 on Monday. China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 20.27.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $19.94 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in China Life Insurance by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in China Life Insurance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,638,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,471,000 after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in China Life Insurance by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,535,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 497,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in China Life Insurance by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,382,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China Life Insurance by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 180,520 shares during the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Life Insurance (LFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.