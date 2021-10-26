Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $2,069.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMG. BTIG Research increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,992.48.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,774.98 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,876.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,642.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 86.33, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,058,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

