Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,226 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,015,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 250,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 400,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,107,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,022.8% during the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 49,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 45,005 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $2,215,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHD opened at $83.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $93.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

