CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at CIBC

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CIXX has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.72.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIXX traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,260. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 122.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,747,000 after buying an additional 4,198,187 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 706.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after buying an additional 2,190,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 515.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,532,000 after buying an additional 1,651,621 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 130.2% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $20,945,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.