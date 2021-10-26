CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) PT Raised to C$32.00 at Scotiabank

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upgraded CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.72.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,260. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.51.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 122.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,989,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 26.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,856,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in CI Financial by 34.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,546,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,351,000 after buying an additional 1,173,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CI Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,139,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,380,000 after buying an additional 707,359 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.