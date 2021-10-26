CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at Scotiabank

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIX. TD Securities boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CI Financial to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.14.

Shares of CIX traded up C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.41. The company had a trading volume of 323,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,637. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.46. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$14.91 and a 52-week high of C$28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.91.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$662.43 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.4114684 earnings per share for the current year.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

