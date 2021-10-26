CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 75,607 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,607 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 90,211 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 308,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,329,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 99.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

