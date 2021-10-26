CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,212,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 323,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,573,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.69.

LHX opened at $244.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 411,601 shares of company stock valued at $95,010,872. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

