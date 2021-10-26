CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its position in VeriSign by 30.1% during the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 478,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in VeriSign by 99.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in VeriSign by 2.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of VRSN opened at $219.52 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total value of $643,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,103,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.12, for a total value of $130,029.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,509,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,626. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

