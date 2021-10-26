CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 66.7% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $23,456,562. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $374.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

