CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 3,636 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,201 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,323,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $125,453,000 after purchasing an additional 169,982 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,819,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $99,696,000 after purchasing an additional 189,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 209,541 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

